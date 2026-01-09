Ja Morant, Trae Young, and NBA Stars Who Wore Out Their Welcome

Source: David Berding / Getty

Ja Morant trade rumors have grown louder, shifting from background noise to a situation that now feels inevitable.

The NBA rarely stays quiet for long. Star players often sit at the center of that noise. Recently, the league saw another reminder of how quickly things can shift.

Morant now sits at the center of trade speculation in Memphis. Meanwhile, Trae Young already experienced a sudden change of scenery, as he was traded to the Washington Wizards. Both situations highlight a familiar league pattern.

But will Morant actually be traded? That remains to be seen.

Franchise players often arrive with massive expectations. Teams build rosters, marketing, and identity around them. Over time, however, pressure, injuries, or off-court issues can strain those relationships.

Sometimes stars request a trade. Other times, teams decide to move on first. Either way, the results often feel inevitable in hindsight.

These moments rarely erase talent. Instead, they signal a reset. A new city, a new system, and a chance to rewrite the story often follow.

Here are NBA stars who reached that turning point and eventually wore out their welcome.

NBA Stars Who Eventually Wore Out Their Welcome

James Harden



Houston traded Harden to Brooklyn after repeated trade demands and growing tension over the franchise’s direction.