Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence On Fatal Crash With Tribute To Late Friends

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

For the first time since his catastrophic car crash in Nigeria, boxer Anthony Joshua has broken his silence.

While he survived with some bumps and bruises, his friends Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif” Ayodele tragically died, and he took to Instagram to explain the emotions he’s been experiencing.

He shared an image of his two smiling friends in the clouds, complete with wings and doves, along with a touching caption.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers,” he begins. “I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.”

He acknowledges that the mourning process has taken a toll on him, but knows their families must be feeling that pain tenfold.

He continues, “100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾”

The heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist previously showed that his friends’ families are top of mind after this tragedy. In a post from last week, he shared several photos of himself comforting his friend’s family, captioned “My Brother’s Keeper.”

On Dec. 29, Joshua and his two friends were being driven on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, when their Lexus SUV “collided with a stationary truck.”

The deadly crash immediately went viral on social media, with footage showing dozens surrounding him after the wreck as he winced in pain while still trapped in the car.

Though he didn’t sustain any major bodily harm, police chief Lanre Ogunlowo told the Associated Press that Joshua was taken to “an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries.”

Ten days before the crash, Joshua was on top of the world after beating social media star turned boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of a Netflix boxing event that earned him $100 million.