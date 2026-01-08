Diddy’s Employees Reportedly Upset Over Missing Paychecks While He’s Locked Up, Social Media Not Shocked

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Diddy’s alleged inability to pay people has followed him behind bars while he serves his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix for prostitution-related charges.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy mogul has fallen behind on payroll. Business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group is in control of the billionaire’s fortune, but they’ve reportedly been stingy, and lawyers who are working on his mounting sexual assault cases aren’t getting their paychecks.

However, Diddy’s representative, Juda Engelmayer, denies the allegation, saying, “People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving.”

Engelmayer adds that “Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it’s completed and confirmed, after routine review.”

It’s not just the legal team stressing over pay, but other staffers have to go through Tri Star Sports & Entertainment for money, and that includes his family members who exceed their monthly limit.

Once they blow the budget, they have to ask Tri Star for money via invoice, and it’s not always so easily approved.

TMZ points out one instance in which Diddy reportedly wanted his family to meet for dinner the night before he was sentenced, and the person who paid for the entire meal initially had trouble getting reimbursed, but eventually received their money back.

Diddy not properly compensating his collaborators has long been an issue for him and was even discussed in the 50 Cent-produced Netflix doc, including Lil Rod, who said he was never paid for his work on The Love Album: Off the Grid.

In other Diddy news, he’s joined forces with his sons Christian and Justin to tell their side of the story in an upcoming Zeus documentary set to drop this year. They dropped a trailer for it late last month and hinted that Diddy, via collect call, would also speak from behind bars.

See the reactions below.