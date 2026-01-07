Brandy is being recognized for her artistry, innovation, and service that have shaped the music industry.

The award celebrates the resilience, brilliance, and legacy of Black music creators like Brandy.

Brandy's honor comes during a major chapter in her career, as she prepares to release a memoir.

Brandy to Receive Black Music Icon Award at 2026 Recording Academy Honors

R&B royalty is getting her flowers. Brandy will be honored with the Black Music Icon Award at the 2026 Recording Academy Honors, a celebration hosted by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective. The ceremony takes place January 29 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, just days before the Grammy Awards.

The Black Music Icon Award recognizes Black music creators whose artistry innovation and service have shaped the industry and inspired generations worldwide. For Brandy whose influence stretches across music film television and vocal technique the honor feels especially fitting.

In a statement Brandy shared that she is deeply grateful and humbled by the recognition noting the importance of standing on the shoulders of those who paved the way and celebrating the resilience brilliance and legacy of Black music. She also thanked the Recording Academy for supporting her journey and truly seeing her impact.

The evening will also recognize gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin with the same Icon Award.

Franklin was originally slated to be honored last year before Grammy Week programming was adjusted due to the Los Angeles wildfire response making this moment a long awaited celebration of his contributions to music and culture.

Legendary producer entrepreneur and cultural tastemaker Pharrell Williams will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award honoring his musical achievements business innovation philanthropy and far reaching influence across the globe.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. praised all three honorees calling them visionaries and masters of their craft whose legacies transcend genre and continue to shape culture and inspire artists around the world.

He also emphasized the importance of honoring Black excellence through the Black Music Collective and celebrating contributions that have left a lasting imprint on the industry.

Founded in 2020 the Black Music Collective was created to amplify Black voices within the Recording Academy and the wider music community.

Past honorees include Alicia Keys Dr. Dre JAY Z John Legend Lenny Kravitz Lil Wayne Mariah Carey Missy Elliott and Sylvia Rhone placing Brandy among an elite group of icons.

The recognition comes during a major chapter in Brandy’s career.

Last fall she reunited with Monica for The Boy Is Mine Tour and later this year she is set to release her first memoir Phases offering fans an intimate look at her life artistry and evolution.

As the 2026 Grammy season approaches this honor serves as a reminder of Brandy’s undeniable legacy and her continued impact on R&B and Black music as a whole.

