Buddhist Monks March Through Georgia During 'Walk For Peace'

In a world where chaos and uncertainty appear to be on the rise with no end in sight, we long to see headlines that bring us peace and some semblance of tranquility, and what better news could provide us with such a state than Buddhist monks participating in a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace, and that walk making its way down to Georgia?

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the journey of 19 monks, led by Bhikkhu Pannakara, began Oct. 26 at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and is scheduled to end on Feb. 13, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the monks continued their journey through Georgia, beginning in Sharpsburg and making their way through Peachtree City to Fayetteville and Morrow in the Atlanta area.

“We are grateful for the continued support and warm welcome we receive along the way,” the monks said on their Facebook Page, according to WSB-TV 2.

On Tuesday, day 66 of the journey, the monks were at Rainbow Park at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur for lunch, welcoming visitors to meet and greet with them between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., before moving on to the Beacon Municipal Complex, where a “peace gathering” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., USA Today reported.

Support personnel for the monks provide food and water, but the monks also accept food, water, prayers, flowers and other items as donations as they pass through towns in America. The monks will also accept offerings for lodging for their lunch or overnight stops.

Crowds have gathered along the path to welcome, pray, and celebrate with the monks as they pass through the South.

It’s a rare thing in the U.S., currently, when crowds have a positive reason to gather in the streets. No protests. No political squabbles. No injustice to stand against. No kings. This march brings people together to celebrate life, peace, and the beauty in this world that is easy to forget.

This is why we embrace — or should embrace — and celebrate various cultures in America. This is what the nation needs more of, arguably now more than ever.

The march is expected to last an estimated 120 days. May its impact last much longer.

Peace, y’all!

