Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

Stop the count! Hit the flip for a recap of Stefon Diggs’ children and how Cardi B spent Christmas without him.

In another adorable Diggs family photo, the wide receiver snuggled up to a baby girl in a festive pink bow headband that matches her outfit. The seven-month-old sweetheart is the daughter Stefon reportedly shares with Instagram model Cayy Benji (aka @ cayy.benji ), whom Lil Uzi Vert also named a song after in 2019. Cayy also posted Christmas morning cuteness with her older sons and her baby girl on her Instagram Story.

He shares his mini-me with InstaModel K’yanna Barber (aka @4theloveofKJ), who famously inspired Drake’s “Kiki, do you love me?” lyrics on “In My Feelings.” KB reposted a close-up of the cutie on her Instagram Story as well.

The proud father took to Instagram Story to share some cute moments with two of his celebrity seeds. In one photo, the Patriots player stands next to a decked-out Christmas tree with an adorable baby boy in his arms. “One of my boys’ first Christmas,” Stefon captioned the photo.

If there’s any couple we expected to give matching pajamas PDA for the holiday, it’s Cardi and Stefon , but the lovebirds weren’t together. The “Bodega Baddie” hilariously went viral with a recap of the Christmas trees dedicated to each of her children while she joked about having “500 kids.” Stefon caused even more chatter after he holiday hard-launched not one, but two babies, for their first Christmas as well. If you’re keeping count, that’s almost an infinity guantlet’s worth of infants.

Social media joked Stefon Diggs is doing Nick Cannon numbers after he posted three babies’ first Christmas photos, and none of them were Baby Jesus in a manger. Stefon said he missed Cardi B & their newborn Brim, but the fertile footballer still had his hands full as a father, seemingly confirming paternity of two other infants.

Move Over, Nick Cannon! Stefon Diggs’ Seemingly Fathered Four Babies In 2025

Cardi B gave birth to her first child with Stefon in November, just a few months after the celebrity couple went public. Fans knew Cardi came with three children from her estranged marriage to Offset and Stefon’s daughter Nova was born in 2016. However, some are shocked that he appears to have three new branches on the family tree besides Belcalis’ baby boy, Brim.

While Diggs’ home and social media was full of baby blessings, he showed love to Cardi and their son with another post. “Miss yaw!!! Don’t be squeezing him too tight and make him soft,” he joked in the caption with a smirking emoji.

Social media slueths have been trying to pin down the timeline of all this incessant insemination and prolific pregnancies. KB has been pretty private, mainly posting her older son except on her Instagram Story.

Cayy recently revealed her stunning maternity shoot.

She also celebrated her daughter’s first six months with a photo shoot.

In addition to them, another baby recently entered the villa! Instagram model Aileen Lopera aka Lord Giselle filed a paternity suit against Stefon in December 2024. As BOSSIP previously reported, a DNA test confirmed that Stefon fathered Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born in April 2025.

Stefon’s other two children appeared to arrive in the few months between Charliee and Brim, making him a very busy dad. Critics have plenty comments about the unsheathed shenanigans that led to this barrage of babies, but at least it looks like he isn’t fumbling fatherhood.

It’s unclear whether baby Charliee joined in on the first Christmas festivities at Stefon’s house as well, but Aileen made sure the little princess had a winter wonderland based on her family photo.

Cardi B’s Over-The-Top Christmas With Trees Dedicated To Each Child

Four children under 1-year-old is wild work, but this isn’t Cardi’s first rodeo with a man who has other children. She appeared to embrace Offset’s three children from previous relationships as her own and loves being a mother. She also clapped back at the chatter about new baby mamas entering the chat amid the parernity suit scandal. If she and Steffon go the Brady Bunch route for next year, they might need a bigger house bacause Cardi famously decorates Christmas trees to suit each child’s personality.

This year, she showed off a polar bear and cubs centerpiece to represent the “mama bear” energy Cardi embodied. Kulture’s, 7, Labubu tree featured a doll Cardi said she spent months trying to find. Wave, 4, switched from Spider Man to Sonic The Hedgehog. Baby girl Bloosom, 1, got a pretty in pink Minnie Mouse tree. For baby Brim, it was all about the Pats and football with a figurine of Stefon.

In a family photo, the “Pretty & Petty” rapper hilariously kept it real that “the perfect Christmas picture doesn’t exist in this house.” While Cardi’s arms were full with 7-week-old Brim, big sis Kulture held baby a crying baby Bloossom. Wave was happy in his own world on a polar bear cub big enough for him to ride.

It seems Stefon can keep that same Christmas energy with “the best house on the block!” He noted the dazzling display is a childhood dream come true because “I ain’t have all this growing up.” Fortunately, he can provide that magic for his many, many offspring.

