Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Joe Budden has long been a vocal supporter of his fellow Queens native, Nicki Minaj, and previously interviewed her on his eponymously named podcast. However, given Nicki Minaj’s embrace of conservative politics and towing the MAGA line, Joe Budden says he’s moving on from supporting the rapper.

On episode 889 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the castmates discussed the finer points of Nicki Minaj’s recent appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Minaj’s warm embrace of the ideologies espoused by the supporters of the group that Charlie Kirk founded was alarming to Budden.

“I’m done,” Budden said of Minaj linking with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and the TPUSA movement. “That was it. Sorry, I’m gone. That’s it. The last dance. That was the last candle on the cake for me. Sorry, Barbz. Sorry, Nick. Don’t call me, don’t text me. It is what it is.”

Budden added, “Sometimes, how y’all move around out there does have an effect on how I view you. And this was one of them things. I’d be a fool to think that you didn’t consider that before you did it. Which just says to me that you really don’t give a f*ck.”

Viewers of Budden’s podcasts are well aware that Budden and his fellow co-host QueenzFlip have shown open support for Minaj’s place in music. However, Minaj leaning politically hard to the right has certainly rubbed Budden and others the wrong way.

Check out the episode in question and hop to the 1:41-00 mark to see the discussion regarding Nicki Minaj.

