Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Ice Spice Attends Private SpongeBob SquarePants Premiere

Ice Spice found herself trending once again after attending a private screening premiere of the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie — but this time, the conversation wasn’t about her music.

The Bronx rapper faced online backlash over what some critics labeled a “racy” outfit for a kid-centered event.



Photos and videos from the screening quickly circulated online, showing Ice Spice posing on the carpet in a look that sparked mixed reactions.

While some fans praised her confidence and signature style, others questioned whether the outfit was appropriate for an event tied to a children’s franchise like SpongeBob SquarePants.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



What many critics overlooked, however, is that Ice Spice is featured on the official soundtrack for the upcoming film — making her presence at the premiere directly tied to the project.

Supporters were quick to point this out, noting that she attended the event in a professional capacity as a contributing artist, not simply as a guest.



The screening itself was a private industry event, not a public children’s function, which further fueled debate about whether the criticism was warranted.

Fans defending Ice Spice also argued that artists should not be expected to abandon their personal style when attending work-related events, especially when similar standards are rarely applied evenly across the industry.



As of now, Ice Spice hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash and appears focused on her growing career.

Between soundtrack contributions, charting records, and major brand moments, she continues to solidify her place in pop culture.







Ice Spice Attends Private SpongeBob SquarePants Premiere was originally published on hot1009.com