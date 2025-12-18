A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, has been teased since the summer of 2024, but leaks and sample clearance issues marred its release. Now with a release date in focus, A$AP Rocky took to social media to share the album cover for Don’t Be Dumb, which features the handiwork of a famed filmmaker and executive producer.

Via social media, A$AP Rocky revealed that the cover for Don’t Be Dumb, created by Tim Burton, the director behind Beetlejuice, Batman, starring Michael Keaton in the titular role, and other notable films.

Burton is also the executive producer for Netflix’s hit Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday. Burton also directed eight episodes of the series.

In the caption for the post, Rocky wrote, “SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON.”

Eagle-eyed fans surely noticed that one of the top replies in the post came from Rocky’s romantic partner and mother of his children, Rihanna, who gushed over the revealed album artwork by writing, “Sooo f*ckin proud!!!! LETS GOOOO BABY”

Pusha T of Clipse fame also chimed in with positive words regarding the album cover drop, writing, “Next level flex, I respect it!!”

Don’t Be Dumb was first teased for release in 2024 and was further slated to release this year. However, A$AP Rocky was clear in his post that the album is coming. Rocky’s phrasing of a “MOVIE” could either be slang to suggest the epic scale of the album or an accompanying film.

We’ll stay tuned to see what’s next. Check out the album cover below.

Photo: Getty

A$AP Rocky Taps Tim Burton For ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ LP Cover was originally published on hiphopwired.com