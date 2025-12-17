Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash
As tributes flowed in for the late director and actor Rob Reiner, President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to bash him. In a press event at the White House on Monday (December 15), when questioned about his remarks, Trump showed no regret or remorse. That has earned him even more scorn, particularly from social media users and even some Republican Party members.
News of the details behind the death of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was still sending shockwaves through the public when Trump blasted Reiner in a Truth Social post. The lengthy post claimed the 78-year-old died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”
When asked if he stood by his comments during the press briefing, Trump replied, “I thought he was very bad for our country.” Later, when asked about how some Republicans criticized his comments, he wasn’t moved. “I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” adding: “I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all ‒ in any way, shape or form.”
His comments drew some rare public rebukes from members of his party. Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) called Trump’s comments “wrong” in a statement. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) also jabbed Trump. “A wise man once said nothing. Why? Because he’s a wise man,” he said to CNN reporter Manu Raju at the Capitol. “I think President Trump should have said nothing.” Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) went further, calling Trump’s words “inappropriate and disrespectful” but also called out his fellow party members claiming they’d ignore it “because they’re afraid.”
Their voices joined many online who have expressed further disdain for Trump’s comments, calling him “deranged” and “unfit for office.” Others also charged him with hypocrisy, given his actions after the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk in September.
1. Brian Allen
2. Annie West
3. Mattythemouse
4. AZ Somebody
5. Erik Larsen
6. Wondar Boy
7. Bart J. Connerly
8. DJ Omega MVP
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash was originally published on hiphopwired.com