The Obamas Were Meeting Up With The Reiners The Night They Died

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, during which she revealed that she and Barack had plans to see Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner the night they were found murdered in their Los Angeles home.

“I know you and your husband were friends with Rob and Michele Reiner, and I’m very sorry for your loss,” Kimmel said during their conversation. “How long have you known the Reiners?”

“We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night…last night,” Michelle said.

“And we got the news, and let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever wanna know,” the former First Lady added, in a direct rebuke to comments made by Donald Trump.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death in their home on Sunday. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths. He is currently being held without bond in a Los Angeles County jail.

In a disgusting and egregious Truth Social post, Donald Trump took the opportunity to blame the Reiners for their own deaths and make it about himself at the same time, saying Rob Reiner died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

“They are not deranged or crazed,” Michelle Obama countered. “What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on. They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity, and that is the truth. I do know them.”

As the New York Times notes, “Reiner was a prominent Democratic donor and political activist, enthusiastically championing causes including same-sex marriage, early childhood education, and the careers of various presidential candidates.”

In a separate post on his X account, Barack Obama wrote, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them.”

The Obamas Were Meeting Up With The Reiners The Night They Died was originally published on newsone.com