Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Director, Wife

Source: Adela Loconte / Getty

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has been arrested by Los Angeles police as the investigation into the deaths of his parents continues.

The Los Angeles County Inmate Information Center shows that as of 8:57 a.m. Monday, Nick Reiner is being detained at the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. His booking number is 7144668, and he is being held on a felony charge. Although the specific charge has not been indicated on his detention record, NBC News reports that he “has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murdering his parents after they were found dead Sunday in their Los Angeles-area home.”

More from NBC:

Jim McDonnell, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, said Monday at a news conference that police had taken Nick Reiner into custody and he was being held on $4 million bail.

Love Crime? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

McDonnell also confirmed that the Reiners had been found dead after LAPD responded to a call on Sunday afternoon. A source close to the family told NBC News that the two appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

It was not immediately known if Nick Reiner has legal representation.

Nick is reported to have had a long history of drug problems, and he has been very open and vocal about them, including in a 2016 interview with People magazine in which he said his addiction began in his early teens, with him cycling in and out of rehab beginning at the age of 15.

Nick Reiner said he spent significant amounts of time being homeless in various states across the country, and his experience with addiction became the basis for the film Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical story that was co-written by Nick and directed by his father.

Details about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, are still unfolding, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Director, Wife was originally published on newsone.com