Power Couple David and Tamela Mann Set to Hit the Road

DALLAS) December 9, 2025 – Entertainment’s Beloved Power-Couple David and Tamela Mann are set to share insight into their 37-year marital love story on their nationwide spring 2026 tour. David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour kicks off April 10, 2026, in Houston, Texas with additional stops planned in cities across the country. At each show, David and Tamela will share their signature blend of love, laughter, and lyrics—inviting audiences to experience an evening filled with heartfelt wisdom, uplifting music, and the hilariously comedic moments that have defined their journey together.

“We’re inviting everyone into a truly intimate experience—one that goes far beyond a concert,” said Tamela. “Together, we’ll open up our love story, share the songs and moments that shaped our journey, worship together, and recall the laughter, challenges, and breakthroughs that brought us here. And we’re bringing surprise guests along to make every night unforgettable.”

From throwback favorites and popularly stirring ballads such as “Good Love,” “Ups and Downs” and “Take Me To The King” to recent No. 1 singles from the 2026 Grammy® award-nominated album Live Breathe Fight, David and Tamela will perform music together, create a worship experience and reveal behind-the-scenes wisdom from their 37-year marriage as they unpack everything from Hollywood pressure to keeping their love fresh. David will have guests laughing in their seats with comedy and candid conversations about love and relationships. Special guests will join David and Tamela in each city and be part of their audience Q&A sessions and VIP experience opportunities.

“This tour has something for every relationship,” added David. “Guests are set to encounter something different; we want couples and individuals alike to see our love story first-hand and feel as if they too can keep that commitment and fire alive in their relationship. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be relaxed, and it’s going to be an opportunity to celebrate all things love because that’s what The Love and Relationship Tour is all about.”

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour Dates:

April 10, 2026 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 11, 2026 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 12, 2026 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

April 14, 2026 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

April 15, 2026 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

April 16, 2026 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

April 17, 2026 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

April 19, 2026 Durham, NC DPAC-Durham Performing Arts Center

April 21, 2026 Norfolk, VA Harrison Opera House

April 24, 2026 Newark, NJ NJPAC

April 25, 2026 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 26, 2026 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 28, 2026 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theatre

April 29, 2026 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

May 1, 2026 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

May 3, 2026 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Local pre-sales begin Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General on-sale begins Friday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For updates on the tour and more ticket information, please visit: www.tillymannmusic.com/tour.

