Update: Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Found Dead in Los Angeles Home

UPDATED DECEMBER 14th at 10:53PM EST

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in an apparent homicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting a murder investigation after the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, matching the ages of the couple, were found with apparent stab wounds in their Brentwood residence. Authorities were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. PT for a medical emergency and subsequently launched a homicide investigation. Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division are leading the investigation.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed it is the Reiners.

Rob Reiner began his career in the late 1960s, initially as a writer for television, most notably for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour where he partnered with the also-emerging Steve Martin. Concurrently, he took on small acting roles in various TV shows like Batman and The Andy Griffith Show.

His national breakthrough, however, came in 1971 when he was cast as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family. His portrayal of the liberal son-in-law to the conservative Archie Bunker made him a household name and earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards during his eight-year tenure on the immensely popular show.

His major film credits primarily as a director include the classics Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and the courtroom drama A Few Good Men, in addition to his early iconic work directing and starring in the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

Representatives for Reiner have not issued an official public statement at this time.

