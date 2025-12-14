Mimi Had A Little Lamb: Rihanna Proves She’s Still Mariah Carey’s Biggest Fan At Singer’s Latest Christmas Residency

Source: Denise Truscello/ Dimitrios Kambouris

When it comes to Mariah Carey, Rihanna continues to prove that she’s the biggest lamb in her fanbase.

The Bajan billionaire kept up her annual tradition of popping up at the legendary diva’s Las Vegas Christmas Residency, and she clearly had the time of her life. She was seen in the crowd singing along to Mariah’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in full support of the elusive chanteuse. The pair were also spotted hanging out backstage, where Rihanna called coming to see Mimi “a tradition.” We all remember how she got Mariah to sign her boobs during the last Christmas residency.

Mariah’s son, Moroccan, also hopped into the social media comments to let people know that Rihanna was “so nice,” which is often said about the bad gal. It’s a full circle moment for Mimi and Rih Rih as one of the more popular pre-famous videos of the “Rude Boy” singer was one where she took on Mariah’s “Hero” at her high school talent show.

We all know Mariah is very busy cashing checks during the Christmas season, but it’s nice to see two of our favs coming together for an annual hang. The other lambs around the world can get into the Mimi spirit over on Apple Musi,c where a live performance of her annual show is now streaming. Aside from her Christmas theme song, Mariah fans know she has some of the best holiday albums around.

As for Rihanna, we’re sure our girl has her hands full with making the holiday season special for her three children with A$AP Rocky, including their new baby girl Rocki, who was born earlier this year.

And, of course, she’s urging her fans to make it a Savage Christmas with a release of holiday-themed onesies from her lingerie and loungewear line.

