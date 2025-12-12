Fine AF Fridays! Ari Fletcher’s Lace Draped Body-ody-ody Tops This Week’s 20 Hottest Celeb Slays, Vol. 5

1 of 20 ❯ ❮

Source: It’s been a long week, but you already know what time it is! It’s time to decompress with some of our favorite looks of the week from our favorite celebrities. This Fine AF Friday we’ve pulled some photos of celebrities showing off a new hairstyle, to others flaunting their voluptuous figures. Some had special events that they stepped out for and celebrated, while others shared the casual moments that still had them appearing attractive. But let’s stop all that talking and get to scrolling! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! 20 Celebs Turning Winter Into A Thirst Trap Wonderland, Vol. 4 1. Cardi B., 33 Cardi B. was looking like a bad b-tch all dang weekend with her man Steffon Diggs! They popped out together in Miami to celebrate his birthday and she also attended Art Basel. She was serving several different looks, but this blue and silver bob honeyyy!!! This was THE look of the weekend!

2. Caresha, 31 Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Um Caresha PUHLEASEEEE! Y’all better hurry and tell her what gifts you want for Christmas. It looks like Caresha Claus will get it for you, even if you have been naughty!

3. Lupita, 42 Lupita looked so chic and stunning for the Chanel Métiers d’Art show that took place on a subway station in New York. She had on a black dress lined with white feathers and matched it with black and white heels. For her accent color, she chose red to wear for her earrings, blush, and lipstick color.

4. Taylor Rooks, 33 Taylor Rooks is a master at pulling your attention when she’s at work! She’s obviously amazing at sharing the latest sports news but she’s also drop dead gorgeous! See for yourself.

5. Coleman Domingo, 56 I think by. now we all know that Coleman Domingo is one of the best when it comes to fashion and photos! He killed it with both in his latest Instagram post.

6. DaniLeigh, 30 Danileigh shared the cutest pictures of herself with a beautiful makeup look and a curly half up half down hairstyle. She was promoting her performance in Fresno, CA and looked super golden and bronzy in her distressed blazer outfit.

7. Damson Idris, 34, and Lori Harvey, 28 Damson Idris and Lori Harvey were boo’ed up in Miami at club E11even. Paparazzi caught the two sipping drinks and smiling, while Harvey sat on Idris’ lap.

8. Kelis, 46 Kelis dropped a video teasing us with her hips and curves. She showed her face for merely half a second, but the rest was of her walking in some tight fitted jeans. She is definitely letting us know that she’s still got that thang on her!

9. Caleb Mclaughlin, 24 Caleb Mclauglin might be starring in Stranger Things but ain’t a strange thing about the way he looks for this Dior Sauvage ad! He didn’t even have to fully look into the camera to get these eyebrows raised, but he surely got into his model bag with little effort!

10. DJ Khaled, 50 DJ Khaled looked very dapper this week! He celebrated the third annual celebrity golf classic wearing a grey suit and a white shirt underneath.

11. Ari Fletcher, 30 Ari always gives, if you got it, flaunt it vibes in her outfits and post and this one was no different. She shared pictures wearing a see-through lace dress trimmed with fur. The bottom half was completely see through and would have exposed her goodies, but she covered it up ever so slightly with a tiny pair of underwear.

12. Arya Starr, 23 Arya Starr! Ma’am! This week she pulled out several sexy pieces and combined it to make a jaw-dropping look. There’s glitter, fur, lace, stockings and heels! She definitely at this outfit up!

13. Tia Mowry, 47 It’s no secret that Tia Mowry has really been making the most out of her Instagram by posting fun videos to trending sounds. This week she took a stab at the Toni Braxton “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me” dance and was serving several looks while doing it. Go ahead Tia!!!

14. Ovie Soko, 34 If you know Ovie Soko from Love Island, you know the man doesn’t have to do much to look good. He shared pictures and videos from the Fashion Awards wearing a monochromatic black outfit and looked handsome in it! Whew!

15. 50 Cent, 50 One thing 50 Cent know how to do well besides making good TV is put on a suit. He put on a grey pinstriped suit this week looking scrumptious and even left a nice message for his followers.

16. Jayda Cheaves, 28 Jayda Cheaves stunned in her bathroom photoshoot promoting her newly released fragrance! If it makes us smell as good as she looks we’re sold!

17. Storm Reid, 22 Storm Reid was extra cute this week with her space buns hairstyle. She attended a viewing of the Sentimental Value wearing the beautiful Y2K-inspired look.

18. Busta Rhymes, 53 Busta Rhymes was all smiles for his shoot with Esquire’s edition of Five Fits With. He shared pictures dressed in – you guessed it – five different fits showing off his range when it comes to fashion.

19. Ajiona Alexus, 29 Oooo Ajiona Alexus only needed one photo to catch your attention and she picked the right one. Not only is she glowing in this picture, but she’s also hitting the squat with the look back pose! She ate and left no crumbs!