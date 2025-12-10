Elon Musk Wants Children To Thank 'Whites' For Ending Slavery

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

When Elon Musk started beefing with his former bestie in bigotry, President Donald Trump, there were so-called liberals (mostly white, of course) all over social media who were ready to welcome the tech billionaire over to their side of the political aisle. Many of us in the anti-MAGA world knew the truth: white supremacists don’t cease to be white supremacists just because they’re no longer friends with the white-supremacist-in-chief. (Also, see Marjorie Taylor Greene.)

Musk left Trump’s camp because the former unofficial leader of DOGE — which was recently disbanded eight months ahead of schedule, likely because it couldn’t prove it was actually doing a significant job of cutting wasteful spending from the federal government —suddenly decided he didn’t like the president’s economic agenda, namely the Big, Beautiful Bill Trump is so irrationally proud of. Musk wasn’t mad at Trump because of his racism, white nationalism, or ahistorical understanding of history, which is why Musk is also still out here spreading racism, white nationalism, and an ahistorical understanding of history.

Musk thinks we should be thanking “whites” for ending slavery.

“Children should be proud that Whites in the West ended slavery worldwide, which had existed for thousands of years,” Musk wrote Monday in an X post accompanied by a video of some other white guy who was presenting the history of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade through a lens of self-serving whiteness.

The tweet links to material celebrating Britain’s Slave Trade Act (1807) and the Slaving Abolition Act (1833), and indicates Musk’s reliance on a simple legal chronology rather than the tangled realities of empire. That juridical chronology is real: Parliament did pass the Slave Trade Act in 1807 and the Slavery Abolition Act received Royal Assent in 1833, freeing enslaved people within much of the British Empire from Aug. 1 1834. However, historians note those statutes sit against two uncomfortable facts: Britain had been a major participant in the transatlantic trade for centuries, and emancipation involved the state compensating slave-owners rather than the enslaved.

Yeah — Elon don’t care about all of that.

Musk is just expanding to Europe the narrative white conservative Americans cling to, which downplays the role of white supremacy in the slave trade in favor of a narrative that insists enslaved people benefited from being slaves, that only a small percentage of white people owned slaves, that some Africans also sold slaves, and that slavery has existed for thousands of years all over the globe — none of which actually matters from a historical standpoint.

White conservatives, over the years, have argued that America was the first nation to end the practice of chattel slavery, when it was actually one of the last nations to do so. They’ve also defended the three-fifths compromise, absurdly claiming that it helped bring an end to slavery, when all it was actually designed to do was keep America running smoothly while Black people were still held in captivity and intergenerational servitude.

Even Musk’s note that slavery “existed for thousands of years” represents a narrative that couldn’t withstand scrutiny, because why should that matter? Do people who run with this argument believe the slavery that existed in other societies during other points in world history was less wrong than the Western slavery that ended less than 200 years ago? Do they think the historic slavery they’re referencing didn’t also systematically disenfranchise entire peoples, and have a lasting generational effect on their descendants? Do they think none of those other slaves complained or rebelled, or that the descendants of those enslaved people couldn’t also have benefited from reparations? There are all manner of human atrocities that have occurred throughout history. Are wars, dictatorships, mass killings, sexual violence, and other forms of oppression also not a big deal now, just because they have always happened? Is that why Musk is out here tasking us with teaching our children to thank white people for the institution white people created and maintained for centuries?

Let’s not forget who Musk really is. In fact, I’ve written about that before:

Elon Musk is demonstrably racist, and aligning himself with the orangey-white nationalist president whose inauguration he celebrated by throwing up Nazi salutes is honestly the least of it. He defended Dilbert creator Scott Adams when Adams called Black people a “hate group” that he wants “nothing to do with” nor should any other white people, who he suggested should “get the hell away from Black people” and stop trying to “help” us. He called the Oscars a “woke contest” because he thought too many non-white people were winning. Then, when it was pointed out to him that white actors and directors dominated all the major awards, he immediately backpedaled and admitted that he was “wrong.” Suddenly, everything was right in his white world because in his mind, “woke” is the opposite of whiteness not dominating everything. He cosigned racist pseudo-science that claims Black college students have lower IQs than their white counterparts and insinuated they shouldn’t become pilots. He claimed without evidence that DEI policies in the aviation industries and other industries have made us less safe. Musk literally believes fewer white people being born coupled with an increase in non-white immigrants will cause a “collapse” in civilization.

So, a white nationalist wants us to thank white people for the slavery that white people are responsible for, to begin with. Leopards don’t change their spots, Klan members don’t change their robes, and taking off your MAGA hat doesn’t mean you’re not the same racist you were when you put it on.

The end.

