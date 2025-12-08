Maia Campbell Stops By The ‘Boy Is Mine Tour’ For The Ultimate Dose Of Nostalgia

Source:

The Boy Is Mine Tour has brought out some of the biggest names. From Beyonce and Jay Z coming to Rihanna and Michelle Obama, everybody and they mama wants to witness the magic in person. That goes for beloved 90s actress and beauty Maia Campbell, who made a surprise appearance at their latest show. And she looks great! She captioned the series of images “Last night was nothing short of a dream come true. To witness these two legends find harmony in both song and spirit is an inspiration to us all. Thank you again @brandy & @monicadenise for a night I’ll forever keep sacred.”

Campbell shared a carousel of images and video clips from her backstage meeting with Brandy, who jumped up to greet the “I love your story, I love your testimony. You represent the West,” Campbell said as they embraced.

The Boy Is Mine Tour

I had the pleasure of attending the Boy Is Mine Tour and it is everything everyone says it is. On the night I went, during their two-day Barclays stint and a time was had. Kelly Rowland’s performance was a treat and a reminder of anyone who ever doubted her as a solo artist. Her physique, the vocals the looks – we can’t wait to see her continue to tour and show out. Muni Long left her mark even though she had to follow doctor’s orders and remove herself from the tour. She was replaced with Mya. From the moment Brandy and Monica hit the stage, we were transported back to the 90s, 2000s and beyond. During Monica’s section, she brought out acts like Ciara, who can rock a crowd, Fat Joe, Fabolous and ca recently released Max B. Brandy brought out Tyrese to serenade the crowd.

Even the fashion didn’t disappoint. Fans took to heart the headliner’s wardrobe request for power suits. The Boy Is Mine Tour continues to make headlines as a pop-culture movement. We love to see our icons getting their flowers.

