Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 4, 2025

Here's what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. In her latest "What We Need To Know" segment, she delivers crucial updates ranging from immigration policies affecting Black communities to economic shifts that we all need to watch closely.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis A serious situation is unfolding in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. A new operation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is specifically targeting undocumented Somali immigrants. This community, which has been a vibrant part of the cultural fabric in Minnesota, is facing heightened scrutiny. It serves as a stark reminder of how immigration policies can directly target specific groups within the African diaspora, disrupting families and creating a climate of fear. Love News? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The operation comes at a time of escalating political tension. President Trump has recently ramped up his rhetoric against the Somali community and specifically targeted Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. During a recent cabinet meeting, he used inflammatory language, stating plainly that he does not want Somali immigrants in the United States. This kind of discourse from the highest office isn’t just political noise; it has real-world consequences for Black immigrants who are often caught in the crosshairs of these debates.

COSTCO Files a Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration On the economic front, major corporations are pushing back against trade policies. Wholesale giant Costco has filed a lawsuit seeking a full refund of import duties paid under global tariffs imposed by the administration. Costco argues that only Congress has the authority to levy these tariffs, challenging the President's use of emergency powers. This legal battle highlights the broader financial instability that can eventually trickle down to consumer prices, affecting how much we pay for everyday goods.

The U.S. Job Market The job market is also showing signs of strain. According to a new report from payroll management company ADP, U.S. employers cut 32,000 jobs last month. This decline signals growing concerns about a weakening economy, with hiring remaining flat across several major industries. To make matters more complicated, the ongoing government shutdown has halted official data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, leaving us without a complete picture of the employment landscape.