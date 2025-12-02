Who Is Alexis Lewis? What We Know About Cory Booker’s New Wife

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Senator Cory Booker has officially entered a new chapter of his life, and people want to know everything about the woman who now shares his last name. Read what we know about Cory Booker’s new wife, Alexis Lewis, inside.

According to Newsweek, Booker, 56, married Lewis on Nov. 30 in not one but two ceremonies. One was a courthouse wedding in Newark and the other was a family celebration in Washington, D.C. Their wedding comes just a few months after Booker announced their engagement during a trip to Hawaii, describing Alexis as “one of the greatest unearned blessings” of his life.

So who exactly is the woman who captured the longtime senator’s heart?

Alexis Lewis’ Professional Life

Alexis Lewis, now Alexis Lewis Booker, is a 38-year-old real estate investment executive and the Vice President of Los Angeles–based firm Investments at Brasa Capital Management. Her career has always centered around development and opportunity. Before joining Brasa, she worked in the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, where she led efforts to increase commercial development in South Los Angeles. She also co-led the Evolve Entertainment Fund, which created pathways for underrepresented young people entering the entertainment industry.

Her Roots

Lewis has strong roots on the East Coast. She was born in Washington, D.C., and is the youngest of three children. Her father, Curtis Jerome Lewis, is a labor attorney who founded his own firm in 1986. Lewis attended New York University, where she earned a degree in marketing, and later completed her MBA at Cornell University.

Alexis Online

On social media, Lewis shares glimpses of her life, including moments with Booker and even a photo with Bruce Springsteen, joking that she is “quickly becoming a Jersey girl.” Booker revealed earlier this year that they had been together for about a year and a half, after being introduced by mutual friends who thought they would make the perfect match.

The couple shared their wedding news in matching Instagram posts, writing that they were “overflowing with gratitude” and intentionally chose to get married in both of their hometowns. Booker also reflected emotionally on his late father, expressing that Alexis embodies the qualities his dad would have hoped for in a partner.

Lewis said that for a long time, she wasn’t sure marriage was in the cards for her until she met Booker. She described this new chapter as proof that “joy shared is joy multiplied.”

As Booker continues to make headlines in politics — including breaking the Senate’s filibuster record while challenging President Donald Trump — it looks like his personal life has also taken a historic turn. Now, with Alexis by his side, many are watching their love story unfold.

Congrats to the Bookers!

The post Who Is Alexis Lewis? What We Know About Cory Booker’s New Wife appeared first on MadameNoire.

Who Is Alexis Lewis? What We Know About Cory Booker’s New Wife was originally published on madamenoire.com