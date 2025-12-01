Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 1, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Tragedy in Washington, D.C. Two West Virginia National Guard members were ambushed near the White House. 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom sadly succumbed to her injuries, while 24-year-old Andrew Wolf remains in critical condition. An Afghan national has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, leaving the capital on high alert.

Relief for Drivers For the first time in over four years, the national average for gas prices has dipped below $3 a gallon, now standing at $2.95. According to GasBuddy, this decline is a result of lower oil prices, strong refinery output, and a typical seasonal decrease in demand.