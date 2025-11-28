GED Section: The Political Fallout From The Attack On Obamacare

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, dissects the state of American politics and healthcare, leaving no stone unturned. Hughley’s unfiltered analysis shed light on the consequences of political maneuvering, particularly the long-standing Republican effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Hughley kicked off the segment by questioning the effectiveness of the Democratic party. He painted them as a “feckless” force unable to counter a Republican party determined to “wreck this country rather than share it.” He pointed out that the GOP holds the levers of power, from a compliant Supreme Court to a Senate that moves in lockstep, making it nearly impossible for Democrats to make significant progress. Hughley suggested that many voters looked to Democrats to “save them from themselves,” a hope that has proven to be misplaced.



DL’s critique was aimed at the successful, decade-long Republican campaign to kill the ACA, widely known as Obamacare. He sarcastically congratulated them on their victory, highlighting the irony that nearly half of the people enrolled in the program were their own constituents. Hughley argued that the relentless opposition was never about policy but about erasing the legacy of the nation’s first Black president. “You have finally got this nigga’s name off your legislation,” he stated bluntly, capturing the raw racial animus he believes fueled the fight.



With the dismantling of the ACA, Hughley warned of the severe consequences that will hit everyday Americans the hardest. He described a future where hospital closures become common, especially in rural areas, and health insurance premiums skyrocket to become “literally more than your mortgage.” Protections for pre-existing conditions, a cornerstone of Obamacare, are now at risk, leaving millions vulnerable. Hughley drove the point home, stating that the very people who voted for these changes will be the ones suffering when they can’t get the healthcare they need.

Ultimately, Hughley framed the entire ordeal as a hollow victory for those who opposed Obamacare. He reminded listeners of the Tea Party rallies, the hypocrisy of demanding the government stay out of healthcare while relying on government-funded programs like Medicare and Medicaid, and the empty promises of a “better replacement” that will likely never materialize. In his closing thoughts, he posed a poignant question to those who celebrated the demise of the ACA: “Feel better? While you’re not feeling better.” The segment was a stark reminder of how political battles have real-world impacts on our communities.



