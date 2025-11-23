Return Of Wavy Crockett: Check Out These Essential Max B Tracks

Max B has enjoyed a series of great moments since being released from prison, and the culture has embraced the talented and influential rapper as it should. With Max B back out among the masses, listeners who missed the wave should check out these essential tracks from the Boss Don.

Max B, born Charly Wingate, was sentenced to 75 years behind bars in 2009, just three years after his debut. In record time, Max stood apart from most due to his work ethic and ability to own a song via his unique sing-song and layered vocals approach. Max’s style influenced future stars, including Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, Hus Kingpin, and others.

The music industry changed exponentially in the years that Max was away in prison. The streaming era came to prominence while the Harlem native bided his time, but he managed to stay relevant by frequently releasing tracks and projects or appearing on tracks with current acts.

With the bulk of Biggavelli’s music being released on mixtapes or street albums, finding the tunes online will take some expert digging. To aid in the quest and get folks on the wave, we’ve compiled a collection of joints that we believe illustrate Max B’s greatness, influence, and musical genius.

For those who are unfamiliar with Wavy Crockett, we hope that these songs will connect you to the greatness of Max B. If we missed any of your favorite joints, hit us up in the comments section or on our socials.

OWWWW!

—

Photo: Getty