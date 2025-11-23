Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Music

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen Drops a Festive New Track

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen Drops a Festive New Track

Yolanda Adams Teams Up With Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" Musical For Holiday Release

Published on November 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Praise In The Park
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The holiday season is officially hitting Broadway with a soulful new beat! The cast of Alicia Keys’ acclaimed musical, Hell’s Kitchen, has released a brand-new holiday single, “A Merry Little Christmas.”

The track, which dropped on Friday, November 21st, is far from a traditional cover. It’s an inventive, original mash-up that blends the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” with one of Alicia Keys’ own songs from the musical, “The Gospel.”

The recording features powerhouse vocals from current cast members, including Amanda Reid and Phillip Johnson Richardson, and introduces four-time GRAMMY winner and Gospel legend Yolanda Adams, who recently joined the production for a limited engagement as Miss Liza Jane.

This musical holiday treat, produced by Adam Blackstone, brings a fresh R&B and Gospel spin to the festive season, perfectly capturing the spirit of the New York-centric show.

SEE ALSO

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen Drops a Festive New Track was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
News

Fans Stunned After Donald Glover Reveals Stroke and Heart Condition

Style & Fashion

GloRilla Is In Her WAG Era — And Looking TF Good Courtside

Celebrity

Sisterhood Summit: Beyoncé & Solange Show Love To Brandy & Monica During Star-Studded The Boy Is Mine Tour NJ Stop

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2:13
Celebrity

Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Cemented with Walk of Fame Star

Beauty

Is Beauty Sleep Real? How a Good Night’s Rest Boosts Your Appearance…And Ways To Get It

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Entertainment

8 Iconic Boy Bands We’ll Love Forever

4 Items
Celebrity

Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

People waiting for departure in airport
Travel

Dept Of Transportation Tells Airport Travelers, Leave Pajamas at Home

Close