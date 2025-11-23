Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years

Published on November 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kandi Burruss
Source: General / Getty

After 11 years of marriage, Kandi Burruss has filed for divorce from Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed the news in an exclusive statement, sharing her personal feelings during this difficult time.

RELATED: Famous Couples Who Broke Up in 2025

“After deep thought and a lot prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss told People.com.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Kandi Burruss, 49, and her husband, producer Todd Tucker, 52, first crossed paths in 2011 while filming season four of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The couple announced their engagement in January 2013 and married the following April.

Since then, they’ve grown their blended family, welcoming two children together — son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 5 — while also raising their older children from previous relationships: Burruss’ daughter Riley, 23, and Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 29.

Sending love to the couple and their family during this transition.

SEE ALSO

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
News

Fans Stunned After Donald Glover Reveals Stroke and Heart Condition

Style & Fashion

GloRilla Is In Her WAG Era — And Looking TF Good Courtside

Celebrity

Sisterhood Summit: Beyoncé & Solange Show Love To Brandy & Monica During Star-Studded The Boy Is Mine Tour NJ Stop

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2:13
Celebrity

Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Cemented with Walk of Fame Star

Beauty

Is Beauty Sleep Real? How a Good Night’s Rest Boosts Your Appearance…And Ways To Get It

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Entertainment

8 Iconic Boy Bands We’ll Love Forever

4 Items
Celebrity

Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

People waiting for departure in airport
Travel

Dept Of Transportation Tells Airport Travelers, Leave Pajamas at Home

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close