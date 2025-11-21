Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Tech In Beauty

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / creative services

Beauty isn’t just what you put on your skin anymore— it’s how you elevate your entire self-care ritual. Enter beauty tech: the gadgets and tools that make your routine feel like a luxe experience, all while delivering serious results. From gilded LED masks that double as a statement piece on your vanity to cryotherapy wands that depuff and sculpt in minutes, tech has redefined what it means to glow.

These aren’t your average devices—they’re engineered for impact. Red and near-infrared LEDs boost collagen, calm inflammation, and smooth fine lines. Cooling wands instantly refresh and tighten, while steamers hydrate, open the cuticle, and help your favorite products penetrate deeper for maximum results. Hair tools aren’t just functional either: ionic dryers, keratin-infused flat irons, and multi-stylers protect strands, lock in shine, and cut styling time while keeping your hair healthy. Every piece in this category is designed to make self-care feel indulgent, effortless, and luxurious.

But these gadgets aren’t just about results; it’s about the experience. The sleek, futuristic designs turn your vanity into a mini spa. The golden Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask? Pure showstopper. The Omnilux Contour Face makes skincare feel like science fiction come to life. Even the smallest wand or steamer becomes a tool of empowerment, letting you show up for yourself with care and intention.

For the 2025 Melanin Beauty Awards, we selected the tools that truly blend beauty with innovation—gadgets that don’t just enhance your skin or hair but elevate your ritual. These are the devices that make your glow feel high-tech, glamorous, and unapologetically you.

LED Mask

Omnilux Contour Face

Meet the skincare flex your vanity has been waiting for. The Omnilux Contour Face Light Therapy Mask uses medical-grade red and near-infrared LED light to boost collagen, calm inflammation, and visibly smooth and plump your skin — all while you lounge on your couch. Futuristic? Yes. Effective? Absolutely.

Dr. Dennis Gross Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

All gold everything — and your skin is about to act like it. The gilded Dr. Dennis Gross Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask is the definition of skincare luxury, delivering 100 red and 60 blue medical-grade LEDs to boost collagen, fight acne, and revive your complexion in just three minutes. It’s gorgeous, it’s futuristic, and it looks insanely good sitting pretty on your beauty shelf. Your glow has never had a more glamorous accessory

Solawave Retreate Pro Light Therapy Face Mask

Solawave’s Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Mask is the glow-up gadget that actually earns the hype. The flexible, medical-grade silicone fits comfortably to your face while red and near-infrared light work on fine lines, uneven tone, and firmness. It’s hands-free, portable, FDA-cleared—and only takes 10 minutes.

LED Esthetics Glotech™ Collar

The Glotech Collar is your reminder not to stop your skincare at the chin. This red and near-infrared light treatment helps fade sun damage, firm up loose skin, and brighten your décolleté—all in easy 10-minute sessions at home. Give your neck the same love as your face and watch the glow up.

Cooling Wands

KNC Beauty Cryotherapy Wands

We’re OG fans of KNC Beauty, and the Cryotherapy Wands are truly a standout. Pop them in the freezer overnight and glide them over freshly oiled or serum-treated skin—the cool touch is unmatched. They soothe and depuff on contact, help tighten and firm, and leave your face looking refreshed and lifted in minutes.

Delavie Sciences Flex Wand

The Delavie Sciences Flex Wand is the $10 skincare tool you’ll end up using every day. It makes applying eye creams and serums way easier, helps with puffiness and circulation, and gives a cooling, sculpting massage in all the right places.

Dyson Supersonic Nural

There’s a reason the Dyson Supersonic Nural gets so much hype — and yes, the price tag is steep, but absolutely worth the investment. Engineered to keep your hair and scalp healthy, it adjusts heat and airflow automatically to protect new growth and boost shine. With five attachments that work for every hair type, it’s luxury, smarts, and performance all in one.

Dyson Airstrait Dryer & Straightner

It’s silk-press season and Dyson’s Airstrait Dryer and Straightener is here to save the day. Cut your styling time and get the frizz-free look you crave — using only air. With no heat damage, your hair keeps its natural strength and shine without doing the most.

BabyLissPro Nano Titanium StyleSwitch Ionic Multi-Styler & Hair Dryer

As the lightest and smallest in the industry, the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium StyleSwitch Ionic Multi-Styler & Hair Dryer is a hair lover’s dream. With five attachments including a diffuser, paddle brush, round brush, smoother and dryer, it’s perfect for straight, wavy, curly or coily tresses. Step out looking flawless with a salon fresh style that you created on your own.

CHI Keratin Infused Ceramic Flat Iron

Meet your new glam essential. The CHI 1” Keratin Infused Ceramic Flat Iron guarantees your hair stays laid. Its ceramic plates and built-in ion generator reduce frizz by 73%, boost shine, lock in moisture and best of all shield your style against humidity.

CHI Keratin Infused 1875 Series Advanced Ionic Hair Dryer

CHI’s Keratin Infused 1875 Series Advanced Ionic Hair Dryer delivers professional results right at home. Its keratin infused technology boosts shine and protects against heat damage, the ion generator fights frizz and anti-static technology reduces flyaways for a slay-worthy finish.

Red Pro Hair Therapy Hair Steamer

For the low porous hair girlies, this hair steamer will change your life. Steaming your tresses help essential products like conditioner penetrate your strands leaving them stronger and healthier for length retention. This hooded steanmer is easy to use and store for wash day on the regular. It also doubles as a skin steamer.

PATTERN Handheld Hair Steamer

Pattern’s Hair Steamer is a true wash-day upgrade. It delivers real steam (not that dripping mess that leaves you soaked) to open the cuticle, boost moisture, and help protect against breakage. Curls come out softer, easier to detangle, and with more volume and stretch. It’s the kind of hydration you feel instantly.

Conair Infiniti Pro Steam Therapy Hair Steamer

Give your curls some TLC with the CONAIR Infiniti PRO Steam Therapy Hair Steamer. With fast heat-up and efficient runtime, it delivers quick treatments while deeply penetrating your strands for maximum absorption. This is the kind of love your curls deserve.

