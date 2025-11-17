She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

ALERT ANDY ASAP, BECAUSE THIS MIGHT BREAK THE BRAVOSPHERE!

The Real Housewives of Potomac midseason trailer is here, and in addition to teasing Tia Vs. Stacey and Wendy, and Eddie Osefo’s legal troubles, it features The Grand Dame Karen Huger!

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Bravo dropped the highly anticipated midseason supertease for The Real Housewives of Potomac during its packed “Potomac Takes Vegas” presented by Hilton panel on Friday at BravoCon 2025, and the footage signals one of the most dramatic moments in the franchise’s history.



The trailer includes a HUGE reveal; the Grand Dame herself, Karen Huger, returns for a deeply personal sit-down with Andy Cohen during the #RHOP season finale premiering February 2026!





We first hear Karen’s voice as she’s released from the Montgomery County Detention Center…

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

before seeing her greet her husband, Ray, and her daughter, Rayvin.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Then, fresh off spending 6 months behind bars, Karen chats with Bravo boss Andy Cohen in her Potomac home for an intimate conversation.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

During the chat, Karen comes clean about something that’s long been suspected; she has an issue with alcohol, as highlighted by her four DUIs.

“It’s time to talk about my addiction,” says Karen.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Bravo reports that the moment marks a first for the franchise and promises a rare, raw look at the Grande Dame as she reflects on her life post-release and opens up about the next chapter ahead.

#RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases Monique’s Binder Bringing, Tia Vs. Stacey & Wendy And Eddie Osefo’s Legal Woes



The midseason footage also teases the return of familiar dynamics and the unraveling of several others.

Monique Samuels continues her journey of reconnection with her former Potomac circle.

She starts by sitting down with Gizelle, an iconic moment since the last time they saw each other, Monique binder-bashed Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal Bryant as fake.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

The Real Housewives Of Potomac

She later brings binders for the whole group.

“You get a binder, you get a binder, you get a binder!” says Monique.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Not only that, but the trailer teases a feud between Tia and Stacey.



“Take your things and go, toodledoo!” says Stacey, dismissing the Brit. Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo



Speaking of Stacey, she’s still being peppered with questions about allegedly dating Chris Samuels while on a once-in-a-lifetime cast trip to Colorado, where the ladies venture “over the river and through the woods” into a scenic escape, hosted by Angel, that quickly turns combustible.

According to Ashley, Chris Samuels didn’t deny sleeping with her and Stacey’s over the accusations.

“What kinds of friends are you?!” asks the former QVC host.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Not to be outdone, arguably the most explosive part of the trailer features Wendy and Eddie Osefo reflecting on their current state of affairs.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

As previously reported, Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on October 9 in Westminster, Maryland, following a grand jury indictment on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and making a false statement to police. Both were released on $50,000 bond.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“How do you think this is gonna affect our marriage?” asks Wendy.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo









Take a look below!

