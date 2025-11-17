Listen Live
11 Stars Proudly Repping Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

From Fantasia To Marsha Ambrosius: 11 Stars Proudly Repping The Pretty Poodles Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Paws Up To The Pretty Poodles Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Published on November 17, 2025

Sigma Gamma Rho
Happy (belated) Founder’s Day to all of my SoRHOrs of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.! Founded on the Irvington campus at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, we celebrated 103 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service on November 12. Even though the official anniversary was earlier this week, the pride and joy of SGRho continue to radiate today.

This year’s celebration is especially meaningful for me, as it marks my first Founder’s Day since being inducted into the sorority as an honorary member. To say I’m honored is an understatement. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine myself representing Sigma Gamma Rho—but baby, when purpose calls you, you answer. And on July 5, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, I answered that call and found my tribe.

The love, the laughter, the light, and the sisterhood feel like home. Being an A Sigma woman has deepened my understanding of what true sisterhood and service look like, because we don’t just talk about community—we move for it.

RELATED CONTENT: Gabby Thomas, Beverly Johnson, Laura Coates & Karine Jean-Pierre Inducted Into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

As we celebrate 103 years, we don’t just celebrate our sorority’s longevity. We don’t just honor the service, sisterhood, and scholarship that Sigma Gamma Rho was built on, We also pay tribute to our seven phenomenal founders — Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure — seven resiliant trailblazing educators who believed in women’s ability to uplift, educate, and transform communities. A vision that was BIGGER than creating a sisterhood; it was to build a movement that made women GREATER. GREAT in mind, GREAT in service, and most of all, GREAT in spirit. And over a century later, we remain committed to upholding that mission.

I beam with pride knowing I’m walking in the footsteps of so many beautiful, brilliant women who are great and committed to energizing Greater for women, girls, and the world. Below you’ll find a few of our powerhouse Sorors who have influenced culture, provoked change and entertained and enlightened the world.

1. Singer / Actress Nicci Gilbert

This RnB Diva is a proud poodle entered the Sorority energized and ready to show up and show out.

2. Singer/Actress Fantasia

We have known Fantasia for her lovely voice but once she arrived in Sigma Land my Soror was strolling to “shake that monkey.”

3. Educator/Influencer Brittany Garrett

When they say “big stepper” this is who they were talking about.

4. Journalist Jelisa Raquel

This HBCU made Soror and Media Girl carries the idea of GREATER service and GREATER progress everywhere she goes.

5. Singer/Songwriter Marsha Ambrosius

Marsha has a whole of soul and in 2022 she brought that soul to Sigma Gamma Rho.

6. Model Anita Hawkins

A Pretty Poodle with a whole lot of Model behavior that’s what this Soror is all about.

7. Content Creator Lorna Finn

This story of legacy is such a beautiful reminder of the GREATNESS that Sigma Women embody.

8. Singer/Songwriter Kelly Price

9. Rapper/Host MC Lyte

10. Former WNBA Star Sheryl Swoopes

11. Gospel Singer Tasha Page -Lockhart

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNL-nusJg0P/?igsh=ZWg4OWhkbW45NDlm

RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks & More Inducted Into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

The post From Fantasia To Marsha Ambrosius: 11 Stars Proudly Repping The Pretty Poodles Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. appeared first on MadameNoire.

