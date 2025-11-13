6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies
When “Being Eddie” debuted on Netflix this past Wednesday (November 12th), it reminded us of Eddie Murphy’s remarkable career. It called us to celebrate a legacy steeped in Black excellence and joy. Murphy’s story is shared across dinner tables, beauty shops, and family gatherings. From his debut as a comedic genius to his Hollywood blockbuster roles, Murphy has inspired laughter and camaraderie. He is sometimes even our late-night inspiration. His energy infects every scene, whether he’s in a bold red leather suit or nailing a punchline that leaves us in tears.
“Being Eddie” digs deeper. It shows us more than iconic moments, beyond the thunder of “Raw” or the action of “Beverly Hills Cop.” Murphy’s career is filled with unforgettable but sometimes overlooked performances. There is magic in those quieter roles. Each one demonstrates how much an artist can bring to his craft. “The Nutty Professor” and “48 Hrs.” may start the conversation, but Murphy’s heart, humor, and soul shine in every film.
The documentary proves Eddie Murphy is more than a household name. He stands for resilience, versatility, and Black creativity. Many lesser-known films are treasures: full of laughter, vulnerability, and pride. Celebrating these classics honors Murphy’s versatility and the beauty of Black storytelling.
This weekend, dive into Eddie’s film catalog. Go beyond the blockbusters. You’ll find hidden gems that deserve your attention and films that make Eddie Murphy not just an icon, but a family favorite across generations.
RELATED: Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence Are Officially In-Laws
RELATED: Eddie Murphy Channels Tracy Morgan On ‘SNL 50’ Sketch
The Distinguished Gentlemen
The Distinguished Gentleman (1992) is a sharp political comedy starring Murphy as Thomas Jefferson Johnson, a savvy con man who discovers that the real money isn’t in small-time scams, but in Washington, D.C. Seizing an unexpected opportunity, he exploits name recognition to get himself elected to Congress using the recently deceased incumbent’s surname. Once in office, Johnson is amused to find politics just another lucrative racket, filled with special interests, behind-the-scenes deals, and moral compromises. However, as he encounters genuine corruption and the everyday impacts of legislative decisions, he faces a crisis of conscience. The film delivers biting satire on American politics but balances its critique with Murphy’s charm, quick wit, and gradual transformation from self-serving hustler to reluctant reformer.
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Bowfinger
This satirical comedy follows desperate Hollywood producer Bobby Bowfinger, who schemes to direct his dream film “Chubby Rain” despite lacking funding, a studio deal, or a star. Bowfinger cunningly sets his sights on neurotic action icon Kit Ramsey, secretly filming him in staged scenes without his knowledge, resulting in hilarious, bewildered reactions. To complete tricky shots, Bowfinger hires Jiff Ramsey, Kit’s naïve twin brother, who gleefully performs dangerous stunts, further complicating the production. The ragtag cast and crew, convinced that Ramsey is method acting, persist in striking up scenes with him publicly, often leading to chaos. Kit’s involvement with the cult-like group MindHead almost derails the project. As Bowfinger navigates sabotage and mishaps, he eventually blackmails MindHead’s leaders, securing Ramsey’s compliance and finishing the movie. The film concludes with Bowfinger and his eccentric team triumphantly attending their movie’s premiere, celebrating their wild success.
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Mr. Church
Set over decades, “Mr. Church” explores the unlikely bond between a cook and a young girl, Charlie Brooks, whose mother is terminally ill. Hired to care for them, Mr. Church quietly becomes a surrogate father, blending into their family and their lives as Charlie grows up. The arrangement goes well beyond the intended six months, evolving into years of deep support, warmth, and unspoken secrets. Mr. Church teaches Charlie about empathy and resilience, all while fiercely guarding his private life, which Charlie struggles to understand. After her mother’s death, Charlie stays close to Mr. Church as she navigates adulthood and single motherhood, learning life lessons through his steadfast loyalty. In his final days, Charlie uncovers more about Mr. Church’s hidden past, realizing the depth of his generosity and complexity. The film is a poignant drama about family, memory, and humanity.
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Norbit
“Norbit” is a broad comedy starring Murphy in multiple roles, most notably shy orphan Norbit Albert Rice and his overbearing wife, Rasputia. Raised by Mr. Wong at an orphanage and later bullied into an unwanted marriage, Norbit struggles to find his own happiness. When childhood sweetheart Kate returns to town, Norbit hopes for romance but faces obstacles from Rasputia and her criminal brothers, who plot to exploit Kate’s wedding for profit. Murphy’s manic energy is on full display, especially as Rasputia—a character both monstrous and comedic. The visual gags and slapstick abound as Norbit desperately tries to free himself from Rasputia’s iron grip and win Kate’s affection. Despite critical controversy over the film’s humor and characterizations, Murphy’s multi-character performance required inventive prosthetics, physical comedy, and split-screen work to carry the film.
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Holy Man
Murphy plays G, a mysterious, spiritual drifter who unexpectedly becomes the spiritual guru and unlikely host for a failing home-shopping network. When marketing execs Ricky Hayman and Kate Newell stumble across G, his pure-hearted philosophy and unconventional wisdom help turn the struggling TV channel into a surprise hit. G’s infectious positivity wins over viewers and co-workers, though his refusal to play by the rules causes chaos behind the scenes. As consumer enthusiasm for G’s guidance grows, so does corporate concern about his unpredictable approach to commerce. The film explores the collision between sincerity and commercialism, with Murphy’s character inspiring people to find happiness outside material things. “Holy Man” offers quirky humor and satire of televised shopping cultures, highlighting Murphy’s ability to play a gentle, philosophical outsider amidst corporate absurdity.
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies was originally published on rnbphilly.com
The Golden Child
In this fantasy comedy, Murphy stars as Chandler Jarrell, an L.A. social worker known as the “chosen one”—the only person prophesied to find and protect the mystical Golden Child, a young boy said to be the savior of humanity. When the boy is kidnapped by an evil sorcerer, Chandler teams up with mysterious beauty Kee Nang and embarks on a globe-spanning quest that mixes martial arts, magic, and irreverent humor. Murphy grounds supernatural chaos with street-smart wit and skepticism, transitioning from reluctant skeptic to determined hero. The film blends elements of spiritual legend and slapstick comedy, giving Murphy opportunities for deadpan one-liners and fish-out-of-water banter as Chandler faces mystical tests. “The Golden Child” stands out for combining fantasy adventure with Murphy’s signature comedic style and remains a cult favorite for genre and Eddie Murphy fans alike.
6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies was originally published on rnbphilly.com