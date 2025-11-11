Listen Live
Close
Music

R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy black mother and daughter embracing during Thanksgiving lunch at home.

When we reflect on music that represents the holiday season, our favorite Christmas tunes always get most of the attention. Now, many of you may already have “Silent Night” by the Temptations queued up on Spotify, but it’s not really time for that yet, especially at Thanksgiving dinner.

Despite there not being many songs that specifically revolved around Turkey Day, there are several classic tracks that represent gratitude, appreciation, and family that embody the holiday traditions and gatherings that we’ve come to know and love.

So, while you’re in the kitchen helping your parents, aunties and uncles prepare the big feast, chilling with your cousins watching the football game, or catching up, we have compiled a list of soulful R&B tunes to tap your feet to while you’re spending time with the ones you love most.

Here is a list of R&B tracks that resonate with the spirit of Thanksgiving or just something you can groove to that even your pickiest listener in the family will appreciate.

Yamz — Masego & Devin Morrison

Blessings — Chance the Rapper Feat. Jamila Woods

My Love Is Your Love — Whitney Houston

Luther — Kendrick Lamar Feat. SZA

You’re The Best Thing Yet — Anita Baker

Golden — Jill Scott

You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me — Gladys Knight & The Pips

We Are Family — Sister Sledge

Brown Sugar — D’Angelo

Best Friend — Brandy

Dance With My Father — Luther Vandross

Cornbread, Fish & Collard Greens — Anthony Hamilton

Thank You — Boyz II Men

By Your Side — Sade

I’m Blessed — Charlie Wilson

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
2 Items
Celebrity

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Entertainment

Diddy’s Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Eric Benet, 'It's Christmas' (2025)
17:42
Exclusives

Exclusive: Eric Benét Talks Christmas LP, His Legacy & Losing D’Angelo

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close