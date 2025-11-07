Drunk Daddy? Diddy Caught With Alcohol By Prison Officials

STAN HONDA

The saga of Diddy’s downward spiral from king of New York City nightlife and the music industry at whole into a disgraced (and rapidly-greying!) imprisoned has-been is one to seriously be studied.

Once the face of celebrity liquor sponsorships during his glory days alongside Ciroc and Diageo, the 56-year-old inmate is currently being reprimanded behind bars for allegedly getting caught by prison officials with bunk-made alcohol.

Tough break!

RELATED: Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

More below on what led to Drunk Daddy getting his booze confiscated, and the seriously-wild process of how he even got it in the first place, via TMZ:

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Sources with knowledge tell TMZ … Diddy had some homemade alcohol in Fort Dix, the low-security prison where he’s doing time. We’re told the alcohol is made of Fanta, sugar and apples, which inmates give two weeks to ferment into an alcoholic substance.

We’re told Diddy got caught by jail officials and prison officials planned to move him from his old unit into a new one. Two sources tell TMZ prison officials have now reversed their decision and Diddy will stay put.”

If the irony of a former liquor ambassador being embarrassed for smuggling alcohol isn’t funny enough, his plea to the judge where he explicitly lists his sobriety as a reason why he’s a changed man deserving of a lighter sentence should easily have you in stitches. As we all know, he ended up receiving just over four years in prison for violating the Mann Act by transporting male prostitutes to engage in “freak-off” sex trysts with abused ex-girlfriend Cassie and a second who testified under the alias “Jane.”

Let’s just hope he can make the best out of these next fours years in the tower of terror. If we can survive out here with Trump, he can do it in there minus the bootleg booze. Hang in there, champ.

See what some are saying over on social media about Diddy going “Drunk Daddy” while locked up in Fort Dix:

1. streets saying they caught diddy making ciroq in the prison toilets

via @sicksadchris



2. not diddy got busted for making his own alcohol in prison? they need to add another 10 years wth 😭

via @grandekordei



3. In prison still doing illegal shit he ain’t changed 😭

via @RICKOWINNS



4. He in there throwing Diddy parties

via @GABEKNOXMUSIC



5. Diddy’s “first sober stretch in 25 years” lasted what, two weeks? Busted brewing Fanta hooch like a pro inmate…. Sobriety’s overrated anyway, pass the apples, lmao😂🤣

via @Forex_OG



6. Those prison freak-offs started sooner than I thought.

via @CleavageCrumbs



7. Puff hit the ground running…Just got there already running a distillery downing pruno

via @guns_corey



8. Toilet wine got him….🤣

via @jellibeans123



9. That new Ciroc flavor, Prison Punch

via @SlyAndTheBeast



10. Iont think nothing sounds scarier then Diddy drunk in jail 😂😂😂

via @shitnmotion