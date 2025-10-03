Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean "Diddy" Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison today, following his conviction on prostitution charges. He was also ordered to pay the maximum fine for his crimes, $500,000.

The sentence follows an emotional two-month trial that resulted in a split verdict. While Combs was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to commit prostitution.

As reported by CNN, prosecutors pushed for Judge Arun Subramanian to deliver a sentence of at least 11 years in prison. Meanwhile, Combs’ attorneys argued for a 14-month sentence, which would have allowed him to come home at year’s end.

Ahead of sentencing, Combs’ attorneys publicly released a video showing the disgraced rap impresario with his family, which they hoped to show during the sentencing.

Combs also wrote a letter on Thursday to Judge Subramanian, pleading for mercy:

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them. I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words “I’m sorry” will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

In their push for a lengthy sentence, federal prosecutors argued that Combs is “unrepentant” for the crimes he was convicted of and left his victims in fear of retaliation if released. They also say the punishment should reflect the “decades of unchecked violence” and “decades of psychological, emotional and physical damage he has inflicted.”

RELATED:

Cassie Gets Vulnerable In Letter Prior To Diddy’s Sentencing

Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2

SEE ALSO

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Health

Black Men And Razor Bumps: Why They Happen & How To Finally Fix Them

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
27 Items
Style & Fashion

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Joins The Cast Of Why Did I Get Married Again? — And Fans Are Ready

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close