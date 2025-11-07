Listen Live
Food & Drink

Who Made The Mac And Cheese?

Mac and cheese can make or break Thanksgiving dinner. Discover the best mac and cheese recipes, from baked to stovetop, egg or no egg, roux or no roux.

Published on November 7, 2025

Mac and Cheese, macaroni pasta, oven-baked in a casserole with cream
Source: Plateresca / Getty

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and somebody has to make the mac and cheese. Being responsible for the mac and cheese on Thanksgiving is one of the most important jobs you can have, so make sure you don’t mess it up; it’s a lot of pressure. 

Who made the Mac and cheese can either be a compliment or criticism during the holidays, so let’s make sure when they ask who made it, it’s a compliment. 
There’s always been debates around mac and cheese’s different methods. Egg or no egg, roux or no roux, baked or unbaked, rinse your noodles or don’t rinse them, shred your own cheese or get preshredded cheese. So many different ways to cook what you deem as the perfect Mac and cheese.


No matter what your style or preference is, we’ve got you covered with the recipes.

Check out these Mac and cheese recipes that will satisfy your taste buds, no matter what your preferred method is. You may even learn some new tips and tricks along the way.

Tiniyounger Why you need to shred your own cheese

kimmyskreationsRoux

Eatwitzo No Roux

Onestopchop – Egg Method

KitchenTales -Roux

Cookin With Jai – Add cream of mushroom

Thatsavagekitchen

themoodyfoody- No roux

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCNCjMRSXJ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Keidra Johnson- Mac made in the pan

Who Made The Mac And Cheese? was originally published on majic945.com

