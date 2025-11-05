Listen Live
MakeUp

Steal Orlandria's Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The ‘Bama Barbie who stole everyone’s heart on season 7 of Love Island USA, Olandria Carthen, has revealed her glowy blush makeup routine.

The reality TV star featured in a video with Allure, discussing her daily makeup routine when she only has a short amount of time. In the video, she reveals the secret to her iconic bright undereye and glowy, popping blush on her cheeks. She lists several of her favorite products from Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder to her iconic “Nyxolandria” lip combination.

And get this, she achieved this look in just a little over ten minutes!

If you want to achieve this beautiful, radiant routine from Olandria, keep scrolling as we give a breakdown of her go-to products.

Maybelline Grippy Serum Primer

Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Anastasia Beverly Hills Foundation

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Cream Blush

Too Faced Born This Way Concealer

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation Powder

Juvia’s Place Duo Blush Palette

Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

(The “Nyxolandria” shade is Lava Cake and Spiked Toffee)

Onesize by Patrick Starr Setting Spray

View Olandria’s full makeup routine with Allure below.

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

‘We Blinked And She Grew Up!’ — Serena Williams’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Olympia Looks In Adorable New Pics

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Entertainment

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Reveal They’re Expecting a Baby Boy

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Stars Served Monochrome Magic At The 2025 CFDA Awards

15 Items
Shop

Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close