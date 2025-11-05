Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Reveal They’re Expecting a Baby Boy

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just dropped a major baby bombshell — they’re having a boy!

The news broke after the New England Patriots quarterback told People magazine at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards that the couple will be welcoming their son “real soon.”

he Grammy-winning rapper is currently in her final trimester, marking her fourth child overall and her first with Diggs.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs said with a smile. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups, sit-ups, and run around.”

Cardi first announced her pregnancy back in September during an interview with CBS Mornings and said she was in a “good space” both personally and professionally.

“I feel very strong,” she told Gayle King. “I’m doing all this work while creating a baby, and me and my man are very supportive of each other.”

This new addition will join Cardi’s three children with her estranged husband, Offset — daughters Kulture (7) and Blossom (1), and son Wave (4). Despite public speculation and social media drama, Cardi says this pregnancy has been a positive, grounding experience.

Still, she’s had to clap back at critics questioning her blended family. During an X Spaces chat last month, Cardi told fans she’s been feeling “dark energy” directed at her but made it clear she’s focused on her peace and her baby boy.

From the studio to the stadium, this power couple is keeping the energy high — and fans can’t wait to meet the newest little superstar in the making.

