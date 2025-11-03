Listen Live
Celebrity

BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

Compilation of the buzziest Halloween costumes of the year

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 28

And the winners of Halloween are…

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Source: Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Halloween 2025 was another Spooky SZN spectacular with big budget costumes, nostalgic pop culture tributes, and hilarious recreations of viral social media moments that dominated social media.

This year, Janelle Monáe–the emerging co-Queen of Halloween–returned with another dazzling array of viral costumes headlined by Beetlejuice and The Cat In The Hat.

While visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, the whimsical wondaqueen wowed the crowd (and everyone else) by transforming into Dr. Seuss’ iconic chaotic cat in that unforgettable red and white-striped hat.

To bring the mind-blowing look to life, Monét started brainstorming years ago before teaming up with several talented artists, including Alex Navarro on the costume, Cat + Nico on the SFX, Becca Vandervort on hair, Miles Robinson and Iggy Soliven on props, and Sarah Sokol on the hat.

“As a black-and-white uniform wearer, it was always in the cards to step into the role of the Cat,” said Monáe in an interview with VOGUE about this year’s epic costume choice.

“Of all the Dr. Seuss characters, we have the most in common—the black and white, with the pop of red! The mischief! The tuxedos! The handsomeness! The whiskers! We are twins!”

Other ‘Best Costume’ contenders included the always-spectacular Heidi Klum’s Medusa, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors‘ homage to Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Remember The Time’ video, Sherry Shepherd as Steve Urkel, and Love Island alums Chelley, Ace, Serena, and Kordell as Nelly and Kelly Rowland and Mr. Freeze and Ms. B. Haven.

Who won Halloween 2025? If not Heidi or Janelle, then who? Tell us down below and enjoy the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of the year on the flip.

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

The post They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728
More from Black America Web
Trending
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
4 Items
Celebrity

Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D’Angelo at Emotional Funeral

News

Trump Administration Approves Partial SNAP Payments For November

15 Items
Shop

Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts

13 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

10 Items
Entertainment

Why New Edition’s Tour Is a Nostalgia Wave You Don’t Want To Miss

12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
81 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close