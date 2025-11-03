Listen Live
Celebrity

Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D'Angelo at Emotional Funeral

Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D’Angelo at Emotional Funeral

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
Source: Lionel FLUSIN / Getty

According to TMZ, the legendary R&B artist, D’Angelo, was laid to rest on November 1 in a heartfelt funeral service that felt more like a celebration of his profound musical legacy. Held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia, the ceremony drew an impressive roster of celebrities and music icons who came to pay their respects to the late soul singer

RELATED STORY: D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

RELATED STORY: D’Angelo’s Final Performance Included A Cover Of Sly Stone

The service featured moving musical tributes from Stevie Wonder, as well as D’Angelo’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard. These groups, which played pivotal roles in D’Angelo’s career, delivered performances that brought the congregation to tears. The Vanguard, known for their Grammy-winning collaboration on The Black Messiah, and The Soultronics, spearheaded by Questlove and James Poyser, honored their friend and collaborator with soulful renditions of his most beloved songs.

The star-studded guest list included Lauryn Hill, DJ Premier, John Mayer, and H.E.R., all of whom were reportedly emotional as they remembered D’Angelo’s impact on music and culture.

Former President Barack Obama also sent a heartfelt letter, which was read aloud during the service, offering condolences to the family and reflecting on D’Angelo’s influence as a cultural icon.

Fans and friends alike were reminded of his unparalleled artistry and the raw vulnerability he brought to his music. His passing on October 14 at the age of 51, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, has left a void in the hearts of many.

D’Angelo’s legacy continues to resonate; his music, which has seen a 152% spike in Spotify streams since his passing, remains a source of comfort and inspiration for fans worldwide. No word on details but, the family plans a public tribute in 2026.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

More from Black America Web
Trending
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
4 Items
Celebrity

Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D’Angelo at Emotional Funeral

News

Trump Administration Approves Partial SNAP Payments For November

15 Items
Shop

Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts

13 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

10 Items
Entertainment

Why New Edition’s Tour Is a Nostalgia Wave You Don’t Want To Miss

12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
81 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close