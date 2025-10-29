Listen Live
Music

D'Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo On Stage
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Song streamings for late R&B icon D’Angelo skyrocket as fans and music lovers alike revisit the singer’s soulful discography weeks after his death.

According to Billboard, D’Angelo’s catalog has reached 16.1 million streams in the U.S. for the week of Oct. 10-16, surging 796% from the previous week’s total of 1.8 million streams.

The three most streamed songs in the soul singer’s catalog are fan favorites “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” from D’Angelo’s sophomore album Voodoo, at 2.5 million streams, and two from his debut album Brown Sugar— with “Lady” at 2.2 million and “Brown Sugar” at 1.9 million. The three hits, along with two others, have re-entered the Hot R&B Songs Chart.

D’Angelo passed away on of a silent battle with cancer on Oct. 14 at age 51. Despite only releasing three albums in his lifetime, D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, is cited as spearheading the Neo-Soul R&B movement in 1995 with the release of his debut album Brown Sugar. His sophomore album, Voodoo, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won two Grammy Awards.

After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned to the music scene in 2014 with Black Messiah, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard charts.

SEE ALSO

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
19 Items
Fantastic Voyage

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10 Items
Celebrity

10 Black Actresses Who Went From Broadway To The Hollywood Big Screen

Trending

Trending

Reality TV Stars

Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On ‘Holding’ Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle ‘Green-Eyed Bandit’ Break Their Silence

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
81 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Pop Culture

JAY-Z Isn’t Here For MAGA’s Meltdown Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close