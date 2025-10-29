‘Wicked’ Good: Glamorously Gussied Up Cynthia Erivo Talks Self Expression & Elphaba As ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’s’ Next Cover Star

Source: Cass Bird / Harper’s BAZAAR

The illustrious Cynthia Erivo will grace the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR’s November 2025 issue, set to hit newsstands on Nov. 4, and inside, the Broadway and Hollywood powerhouse opens up about everything from self-expression and fame to the distinct mindset behind her iconic character — the green and mean Elphaba — in the Oscar-winning adaptation of Wicked.

She’s happy that fame and stardom came later in her career and life.

Reflecting on her incredible career with writer Jazmine Hughes, Erivo, 38, says she’s so thankful fame and stardom came with divine timing

“I’m really glad that fame has come to me later, because I feel so fully myself right now that it’s not knocking me off my axis,” she gushed.

Erivo recalled realizing her fame after starring in Netflix’s 2023 thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun, when she was recognized in a store in the United Arab Emirates. At that time, she was 36. That success would only catapult to new heights after the release of the first installment of Wicked in 2024, along with her stunning Tony Awards hosting gig earlier this year.

She appreciated being seen as her authentic self:

“Being in my skin tone, as a Black woman, on mainstream TV, hosting, not even playing a character.”

On how she expresses herself.

That incredible confidence has allowed the actress to show up authentically, a confidence that oozes over into her personal style. Most of the time, you’ll see Erivo unapologetically donning a shaved head, wearing bold designs, an intricate nose ring, and sporting long, dramatic nails, among other fun attire.

“This is what I want to look like,” she says. “I love a heel, I love a nail, I love a jaw, I love a bald head, I love a good outfit. It is legitimately a way of just expressing parts of myself.”

Erivo told Hughes that she has witnessed a wave of self-acceptance inspired by her bold individuality, with more people embracing piercings, tattoos, and personal style without fear.

“If it’s the only thing I put into this world, that everyone’s individual beauty is worth seeing and experiencing, and you don’t have to change it for anyone else other than yourself, then I’m happy. If you want to change and you want to get a new nose, you want to get new lips, fine. If that’s good for you, then that’s good for you—as long as it’s for you.”

On parting ways with Elphaba and how the character has changed since the first Wicked.

With the second and final installment of the beloved Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good, premiering on Nov. 21, Erivo reflected on what it feels like to finally say goodbye to Elphaba, a character she has spent years bringing to life.

“Elphaba will be part of my life forever, but we need separation,” she said. “We’re not one and the same anymore, but we can be friends.”

Fans will see a different Elphaba when the film returns next month —a witch who is confident and empowered by her newfound power, sense of self, and pent-up rage. According to the film’s synopsis, now branded as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba lives in exile deep within the forests of Oz, while Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, resides in the Emerald City palace, basking in the glow of fame and adoration. But as an angry mob rises against the so-called Wicked Witch, Elphaba must reunite with Glinda to change herself—and all of Oz—forever.

“What I love is having had the chance to play her when she has to figure out what she is and play her again when she knows,” Erivo said.

On her upcoming book, Simply More, and the meaning behind its title.

In addition to Wicked, Cynthia Erivo will also debut her first book, Simply More, next month. With a U.S. release date set for Nov. 18, Simply More, titled after a speech she gave while accepting a GLAAD Media Award earlier this year, is dedicated to those still holding their true identities close out of fear.

“In their quiet solitude, that’s still a measure of rebellion and still deserves a little light,” she explained to Hughes. “What I wrote about was [that] those of us who are in the light, who are walking around with our lanterns shining bright, should just change the direction of the lanterns and shine it back on people who don’t know where their path is yet.”

Erivo feels especially called to support people who use they/them pronouns and the ongoing fight for dignity.

