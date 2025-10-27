Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Endorses "Liar" Andrew Cuomo

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Endorses “Liar” Cuomo Last Minute To Be Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially endorses former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral election, hours before early voting is to begin.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-VOTE-NEW YORK-ADAMS-CUOMO
Source: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / Getty

Days before voting begins in the New York City mayoral election, current New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo. In a press conference held in Harlem on Thursday (Oct. 23), Adams threw his support toward a former opponent, whom he once bitterly blamed for his poor showing in the race, with both hoping that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani loses.

“Am I angry I’m not the one taking down Zohran, the socialist and communist? You’re darn right I am,” Adams said as he stood next to Cuomo outside of a housing development. “We’re fighting against a snake-oil salesman.” He went on to call Mamdani “the king of the gentrifiers” before addressing his past vitriol against Cuomo. “Brothers fight,” Adams stated, adding: “But when families are attacked, brothers come together.”

Adams had attacked Cuomo before he dropped out of the race as an independent candidate, saying that the former governor had “a career of pushing Black candidates out of races,” while Cuomo called Adams’ tenure a “never-ending series of government corruption.” But both had their barbs ready for Mamdani, with Cuomo again lobbing attacks on Mamdani for his critiques of Israel and equating them to antisemitism. “New York can’t be Europe, folks,” Adams said in his remarks. “I don’t know what is wrong with people. You see what’s playing out in other countries because of Islamic extremism.”

Mamdani’s response to the endorsement was swift. “It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the president himself,” he said in a statement, adding that “Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term.” Mamdani has been heavily attacked by business executives who feel his policies would hurt the city, and by President Donald Trump, who has vowed to remove federal funding if he were to be elected.

The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist holds a commanding lead over Cuomo and the Republican Party candidate, Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo, a moderate Democrat, is seeing a steady lead over Sliwa but has acknowledged that if Sliwa dropped out, it would mean more moderate Republicans would select him. “The guy who called Andrew Cuomo a snake is now the snake charmer,” Sliwa said after hearing of the endorsement.

SEE ALSO

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Endorses “Liar” Cuomo Last Minute To Be Mayor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

Brian McKnight Is A Petty, Problematic Man Determined To Punish And Humble A Black Woman [Op-Ed]

Entertainment

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

16 Items
Entertainment

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

Celebrity

Bling Bling Vs. The Tank: Verzuz Makes Epic Return With Cash Money & No Limit Records Battle

Celebrity

‘This Is Such A Non-Issue’: Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Fake Tattoos And Piercings Amid Backlash

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

Close