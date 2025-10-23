Jekalyn Carr Scores 10th Billboard Gospel #1 With “Don’t Faint”

Source: WayNorth Music / WayNorth Music

Congrats are in order for our very own Jekalyn Carr!

The Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning artist (and Praise 102.5 personality) scored her 10th #1 Billboard Gospel Radio single with “Don’t Faint!” The track also marks Jekalyn’s 12th Billboard career #1 single!

Via press release:

The powerful, faith-filled single—released earlier this year—has quickly become an anthem of endurance and breakthrough for listeners across the world. With its message drawn from Galatians 6:9, “Don’t Faint” encourages believers to remain steadfast through trials, reminding them that “in due season, you shall reap if you faint not.” “Breaking into a new year of music with my tenth #1 radio single is truly a blessing,” shares Carr. “Every song I release is a declaration of faith, and to see ‘Don’t Faint’ touch lives and reach #1 reminds me that God continues to honor obedience and purpose.”

The remix of “Don’t Faint,” featuring John P. Kee, recently dropped on gospel radio. Kee is one of the many voices that Jekalyn is including on her upcoming album, Jekalyn X The Legends, dropping on November 7th.

Congrats, Jekalyn!

