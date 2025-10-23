Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

Desktop banner image
Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On Her Jay-Z Beef

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, paying taxes, & 50 Cent trolling.

Published on October 23, 2025

50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The newest flame he threw more gasoline on is Nicki Minaj’s ongoing issue with Jay-Z. Fif has absolutely no picks, per usual. Under a recent AI-generated video of Jay-Z in a bikini dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman”.

One thing about Nicki Lewinski is that once she starts, she will never stop beefing with you.

Now 50 Cent is with all the sheniagans and found the AI video of Hov hilariois. He chose to egg it on by commenting, “LOL wtf did they do to [Nicki], I like when she get mad.”

Nicki Minaj has been trolling Hov and Roc Nation for a while now. Boiling over to the Queen deciding to put her album on pause, “Ok, I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now. Bye, Barbs. Love you for life.” Sending even some indirect shots at Hov in the process, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”.

The “casinooooo” fans alleged Nicki is referring to is Jay’s lost bid to have a casino in NYC.

