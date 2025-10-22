Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 22, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Sybil Wilkes is on the air, keeping our community informed with the vital news you need to know. In her latest segment, Wilkes covers critical updates on justice, education, and our economic well-being, ensuring we stay empowered with the facts. Here’s a look at the top stories making an impact. ✕

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson The pursuit of justice continues as the murder trial for former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gets underway. A jury has been selected in Peoria, Illinois, after a change of venue due to significant pretrial publicity. Grayson is accused of the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey in her own kitchen on July 6, 2024, after she called 911 to report a prowler. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin, and the community is watching closely as this case unfolds.

Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) On the education front, it’s time to get those college applications in order. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2026-27 school year is now open. Despite a government shutdown, the Department of Education will continue to process applications. The FAFSA is essential for determining eligibility for federal grants, loans, and work-study funds. Students and families are urged to complete and submit their applications as soon as possible to secure the financial support needed for higher education.