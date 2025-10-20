Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 20, 2025
Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see.
No Kings Protest
Across the nation, millions of Americans took to the streets for “No Kings” protests in major cities like New York, D.C., and Los Angeles, as well as smaller towns. Demonstrators voiced their opposition to what they see as President Donald Trump’s expansion of executive power, holding signs that read “Democracy not Monarchy” and “The Constitution is not optional.” While Trump’s allies dismissed the events as a “Hate America Rally,” organizers reported that the protests, which drew nearly 7 million people, remained peaceful despite the presence of National Guard troops in some states. workers in a state of uncertainty.
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
In Florida, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is facing significant public backlash after posting the unblurred mugshot of a nine-year-old Black child on its official Facebook page. The boy was accused of threatening a classmate with a knife. The post quickly went viral, generating nearly 50,000 comments, with most users condemning the department’s action. Despite the widespread criticism, officials defended their decision, citing a policy to release juvenile mugshots in felony cases for public safety and as a deterrent.
Black America 250
Today’s “Black America 250” spotlight shines on a monumental figure in music history. October 21st marks the birthday of the legendary John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie, born in 1917. The iconic jazz trumpeter and composer, famous for his puffed cheeks and uniquely bent trumpet, was a key pioneer of the bebop style. After playing with swing bands, he went on to collaborate with other giants like Charlie Parker and Ella Fitzgerald, creating timeless classics such as “A Night in Tunisia” and “Salt Peanuts” that cemented his legacy as one of the most influential artists in jazz.
READ MORE STORIES
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!