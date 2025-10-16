Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

News

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago In New Op-Ed

Via a guest essay for The New York Times, Vic Mensa refers to President Trump's military deployment in Chicago as divisive.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Screening Of Documentary Film "Songs From The Hole"

Vic Mensa has long used his platform to speak out against certain injustices, doing so once more via a new editorial piece. In a guest essay for the New York Times, Vic Mensa accuses President Donald Trump of causing division in Chicago via the deployment of National Guard troops and the aggressive actions of ICE agents.

Vic Mensa opened the guest essay referencing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who sent a busload of Venezuelan immigrants to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities as an affront to the past administration’s immigration policies.

From the op-ed:

The apparent chaos of these arrivals, hyped by the right-wing media, helped re-elect Donald Trump. And it led directly to what happened this past week, when the federal government began treating my city like enemy territory. Rappelling out of helicopters like in a scene from “Black Hawk Down,” federal agents raided an apartment building in the predominantly Black community of South Shore, knocking down doors, separating children from their zip-tied parents and detaining people barely clothed.

In recent weeks, Mensa, 32, has taken to social media to offer his sharp opinions on current social and political matters, but the guest essay appears to be his most pointed yet. Chicago is currently dealing with the implementation of military operations under Trump’s guidance, claiming that the city and state’s crime issues are out of control.

The entire piece can be found here.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago In New Op-Ed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Pop Culture

Kandi Burruss’ Patchwork Doll Costume Gives Major 2025 Halloween Energy

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Criticizing The GOP, But She’s Still The Same Old MAGA Nut

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

Close