Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

D’Angelo, the four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer who helped define and elevate the ‘90s neo-soul movement, has reportedly passed away at the age of 51. Known for his velvet vocals, genre-blending sound, and deeply spiritual artistry, D’Angelo was more than a musician; he was a cultural force.

Often mentioned in the same breath as ’90s neo-soul heavyweights like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and the late Angie Stone, D’Angelo didn’t just contribute to the genre—he helped invent it. D’Angelo songs brought soul back to its essence: raw, vulnerable, and spiritually rooted, while fusing elements of gospel, jazz, funk, and hip-hop into something uniquely his own.

A Life Rooted in Spirit and Sound

Born Michael Eugene Archer in 1974 in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo was raised in a deeply religious Pentecostal family on the city’s Southside. Both his father and grandfather were preachers, and it was in church that his lifelong relationship with music began.

According to OkayPlayer, by the age of 5, he was playing organ alongside his father, Luther Archer Sr., during church services. A few years later, while living with his mother, he continued developing his skills on piano at his grandfather Elder Linberg Cox’s church, Refuge Assembly. During his preteen and teen years, his musical world began to expand. Inspired by icons like Prince, D’Angelo sharpened his artistry and formed a trio with his cousins called Three of a Kind, frequently winning local talent shows in Richmond. At 16, he launched another group—Michael Archer and Precise—with support from his older brother, Luther.

A pivotal moment came in 1991 when D’Angelo performed at Amateur Night at the Apollo. Though he didn’t win initially, he returned and claimed victory later that year. He used his winnings to buy the keyboard and four-track recorder that would help shape the early demos of his first album, Brown Sugar, in 1995, a project that helped give birth to the Neo-Soul genre we know and love today.

