Listen Live
Entertainment

MTV To Cut UK Music Channels At Year's End

MTV is Set to Make Major Changes This Year

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TV Channels Photo Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

When MTV launched in 1981, the first music video aired was The Buggles’ “Video Killed The Radio Star.” Now, in an ironic twist, it is MTV that’s killing the video star.

As reported by BBC News, the now-ironically named “Music Television” network will close five channels in the UK at year’s end, effectively ending its airing of music videos after almost 40 years.

MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will all stop broadcasting after Dec. 31, 2025.

The flagship channel, MTV HD, will remain on air. Unfortunately, much like its American counterpart, that channel is mostly dedicated to reality shows like Naked Dating UK and Geordie Shore (a British offshoot of the US’ Jersey Shore).

MTV’s parent company, Paramount, is expected to close MTV music channels in other countries, including Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil.

The closures follow an interesting few months for Paramount, highlighted by an approved merger with Skydance Media in July. The company is continuing to look to cut costs by as much as $500m across its global portfolio.

Despite layoffs, MTV’s UK music channels continued to attract modest audiences, with 1.3 million viewers in July. MTV 90s received the biggest share of viewers, with 949,000.

The brand will also have a continued presence on social media and Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+.

SEE ALSO

MTV is Set to Make Major Changes This Year  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Pop Culture

John Legend Offers Trump Nobel Peace Prize Advice: “Stop All This Authoritarian Dictator Sh-t”

20 Items
Celebrity

20 Celebrities Who Chose Sobriety: Stories Of Strength, Change & Redemption

45 Items
Athletes

Hottest NBA Players To Watch In The 2025–2026 Season

Celebrity

How YOU Blockin’? Court Denies Wendy Williams’ Ex’s Request In Guardianship Battle

Entertainment

Donald Trump Admits He Doesn’t Believe He’s “Going to Heaven”

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close