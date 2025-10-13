Listen Live
South Carolina State Stunners Who Shined At Homecoming 2025

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Compilation of South Carolina State stunners who shined at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 13, 2025

Next stop on our nationwide Tour is South Carolina State University–the largest HBCU in South Carolina and the state’s only public HBCU–known for its legacy of excellence, bustling campus, dominating football program (with several NFL Draftees), and gorgeous stadium nestled in the comforting confines of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Founded in 1896, the coeducational institution was recognized as one of the nation’s most influential HBCUs over the last two decades by Academic Influence–an organization that ranks education institutions using web data.

Dedicated to preparing graduates for a lifetime of success and service in a global society, SC State offers the only Bachelor of Science program in nuclear engineering in South Carolina and at an HBCU along with the state’s only Master of Science degree in transportation and Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in agribusiness.

In addition to those distinctions, the is also the only HBCU in the country with an interdisciplinary art museum and planetarium–the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium–and home to the only undergraduate environmental science field station in the nation.

Notable alumni include Congressman Jim Clyburn, Civil Rights leader Benjamin Mays, Hall of Fame Defensive menace Deacon Jones, Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Robert Porcher, and The Breakfast Club guest co-host Kris Kaylin.

Have you ever experienced SC State’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of SC State stunners at the Livest Homecoming in America on the flip.

