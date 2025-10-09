Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

National

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For...

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX, following the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the main performer.

Dubbed “The All American Halftime Show,” this event aims to provide a different option for viewers who may not resonate with the NFL’s choice.

The announcement was made on Turning Point USA’s social media, with details about the performers and event specifics to be revealed in the coming months.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular global artists, has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans.

While his music and performances have a massive following, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with his selection for the Super Bowl stage.

Turning Point USA’s alternative show appears to cater to those seeking a more traditional or patriotic entertainment option.

The All American Halftime Show is set to take place on February 8, 2026, coinciding with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SEE ALSO

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Celebrity

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Style & Fashion

Missy Elliott Joins Victoria’s Secret’s All-Female Power Lineup For The 2025 Fashion Show

10 Items
Pop Culture

Trump Confirms Diddy Asked Him For a Pardon: “I Call Him Puff Daddy”

Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Role On “Murder In A Small Town” To Air On FOX

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close