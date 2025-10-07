Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What You Need to Know: October 7, 2025

Published on October 7, 2025

Sybil Wilkes wyntk thumbnail
Source: REACH Media / Reach Media

Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential headlines in today’s “What You Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. Here’s a look at the top stories making an impact.

International focus is on Gaza as Israeli and Hamas

Officials have started indirect peace talks in Egypt.The discussions revolve around a U.S.-drafted plan aimed at ending the two-year war. However, significant hurdles remain, including the disarmament of Hamas and determining who will govern Gaza post-conflict. Despite a presidential order to stop bombing, Israeli airstrikes have continued, resulting in at least 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Investigation of Trey Reed’s Death

Stateside, the death of 21-year-old Delta State University student Trey Reed is under renewed investigation. Initially ruled a suicide, an independent autopsy funded by activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick revealed blunt force trauma to his head. This finding challenges the official claim that Reed died by hanging alone. Citing Mississippi’s troubled history with racial injustice, Reed’s family is demanding a thorough and transparent investigation, expressing deep distrust in the initial findings from local authorities.

READ MORE STORIES

Tax Strategy for Entrepreneurs

On the financial front, CPA Katrina McCraft is urging business owners to get serious about tax strategy. She notes that many entrepreneurs mistakenly believe their finances are too simple for a tax plan. McCraft argues that anyone paying over $10,000 in taxes can benefit from a strategy to legally reduce their burden. She emphasizes that true savings are found by navigating the complex 70,000-page tax code, a service that basic bookkeeping software or compliance-focused CPAs often don’t provide.

Good News: Honoring Joseph William

Finally, in our good news file, we honor the life of Joseph William, a 106-year-old World War II veteran from Tallahassee, Florida. Born in 1919, Mr. Williams served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. After his service, he attended the Old Lincoln School and built a career as a house painter, living a long life marked by dedication and service. We thank him for his contributions.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

